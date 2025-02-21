Legacy lives on: One of the last surviving members of the 6888th WWII Battalion lives in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The legacy of the 6888 Central Postal Directory Battalion continues to inspire generations. This historic group of approximately 850 African American women made history through their dedicated service during World War II.

Among the last surviving members of the Six Triple Eight is Anna Mae Robertson, whose story remains a beacon of perseverance and patriotism.

TMJ4 Ms. Anna Mae Robertson was a member of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion from 1943-1945.

TMJ4’s Andrea Williams recently sat down with Robertson’s daughters and others who have played key roles in preserving the battalion’s legacy.

“My mother was always positive when it came to talking about her fellow sister soldiers. She described them as family,” recalled Sheree Robertson, one of Anna Mae Robertson’s eight children.

TMJ4 Daughters of Anna Mae Robertson—Denise Muhammad and Sheree Robertson

Anna Mae Robertson enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps in 1943, following the loss of both her parents. She served honorably until 1945 and eventually settled in Milwaukee in 1946 after meeting fellow Six Triple Eight member Evelyn Ross.

“Evelyn invited my mother to her sister’s wedding, and she decided to stay,” said Robertson. “She later met my father and built a life here, becoming a nursing assistant.”

The story of the Six Triple Eight was brought to a wider audience in 2019 through a documentary by Wisconsin native James Theres.

James Theres Poster signed by members of the 6888th Battalion

“Someone asked me if I had ever heard about these Black women from World War II,” Theres said. “I told them yes, and then they mentioned that one of them was still alive in Milwaukee—Anna Mae Robertson. That’s why I made the film.”

TMJ4 Award-winning Director/Producer Jim Theres

Theres’ documentary earned numerous accolades and was even screened in England for the 75th anniversary of World War II. His work also caught the attention of actress Kerry Washington, who starred in Tyler Perry’s 2024 film The 6888, portraying Lt. Colonel Charity Adams Earley.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Tyler Perry, second from right, writer/director/producer of the Netflix film "The Six Triple Eight," poses with, from left, producer Nicole Avant and cast members Oprah Winfrey and Kerry Washington at the premiere of the film on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“God bless him. What a great film he made—it was just fabulous,” Theres said.

Robertson’s daughter, Denise Muhammad, was deeply moved by Perry’s film. “I watched it three times, and I watched the ending 10 times,” she shared.

While in Milwaukee, Washington made a special visit to Robertson’s home.

“There was a moment when it felt like my mother and Kerry had met before. The closeness was unbelievable,” Muhammad said.

Sheree Robertson and Denise Muhammad Actress Kerry Washington met Anna Mae Robertson while visiting Milwaukee.

The 6888 Battalion’s contributions were formally recognized in 2022 when they were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, thanks in part to the advocacy of Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore.

Yvonne Kemp Wisconsin Congresswoman Gwen Moore pictured with Anna Mae Robertson

“You talk about a letter from home and how much that meant to those soldiers,” Moore said. “I’m tearing up just recalling the story. They did it for the love of their country.”

Despite their wartime service, the women of the 6888 Battalion returned home to face segregation and Jim Crow laws. Nevertheless, they continued to work, raise families, and uphold the democratic values they fought for.

U.S. Army Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army Women’s Museum via AP/AP In this photo provided by the U.S. Army Women’s Museum, members of the 6888th battalion sort mail with French civilians in Rouen, France, in 1945. The Women's Army Corps battalion, which made history as the only all-female Black unit to serve in Europe during World War II, is set to be honored by Congress. (U.S. Army Women's Museum via AP)

“Although most of these women never got to see this type of recognition, their place in history is now solidified,” Theres noted. “They are recipients of the Congressional Gold Medal—an honor awarded fewer than 200 times since George Washington received the very first one.”

The legacy of the Six Triple Eight remains a source of inspiration for generations to come.

U.S. Army Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army Women's Museum via AP/AP FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Army Women's Museum, members of the 6888th battalion stand in formation in Birmingham, England, in 1945. On Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, the House voted to award the only all-female, Black unit to serve in Europe during World War II with the Congressional Gold Medal. (U.S. Army Women's Museum via AP, File)

“It’s an inspiring story and an uplifting one,” said Sheree Robertson. “How can you not be inspired?”

