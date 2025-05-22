MILWAUKEE — More than 600 students from over 50 Milwaukee Public Schools demonstrated their science and engineering skills at Vincent High School, focusing on practical solutions to environmental challenges and more.

Watch: Milwaukee students wow with practical, eco-friendly solutions at STEAM Fair

MPS holds 18th annual steam fair

These aren't your typical science fair projects. Instead of baking soda volcanoes, students are addressing significant real-world issues with creative solutions. From kindergarten through 12th grade, students are answering big questions and solving tough challenges.

TMJ4 Student Project

TMJ4 Student project

"So, this is our Capri Sun umbrella. Our problem was about 6 billion Capri Sun pouches are used every year and only 1.4 billion are recycled. So this is our solution, it's only a small fraction, but it still works, and it still shows how we should save our planet. No planet B!" said Abigail and Kailyn from Cooper School.

TMJ4 Kailyn and Abby, Cooper School

The event offered a glimpse into Wisconsin's future workforce, showcasing young innovators who are already thinking about sustainable solutions to environmental problems.

TMJ4 Students representing Siefert Elementary School

There was also a special awards ceremony that included the Tomorrow's SHEroes in STEM award, celebrating innovation by young women in science.

TMJ4 MPS Students at 18th Annual STEAM Fair

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error