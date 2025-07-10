Be the change: Milwaukee teens challenge the normalization of gun violence

MILWAUKEE — "It's devastating — anybody losing their life, especially a cop that's trying to protect the city. We have friends that are being killed, we have family being killed, so for that to be happening so regularly — it's just devastating all around," said Youth Mentor Victor Barnett, Jr.

In Milwaukee, where gun violence is a near-daily occurrence, the impact runs deep — especially for young people. They’re not mourning one tragedy. They’re navigating a reality where violence is constant, and survival requires awareness, resilience, and choices most teens shouldn't have to make.

For 17-year-old Tymarius Wrencher, that reality has been part of society for as long as he can remember.

Running Rebels Tymarius Wrencher has been a part of the Running Rebels for four years.

"They tote guns in music videos, they got 'em in video games. I think just seeing it makes you crave it that much more," he says. But instead of giving in to what felt like inevitability, Tymarius found another path.

He’s been part of Running Rebels, a community-based youth organization in Milwaukee, since he was 13. Founded 45 years ago by Victor Barnett, Sr., the program uses mentorship, leadership, and sports to give young people alternatives to street life.

TMJ4 Victor Barnett, Sr. founded the Running Rebels organization in 1980.

“Where do we go? Where are we headed? What should we be talking about that helps solve the problem?” Barnett asks. “Is the problem solvable?” At Running Rebels, the question isn’t just what’s happening—it’s what can be done about it.

Tymarius was first introduced to the group by a friend who told him about their music program.

"Immediately, I was fascinated," he says. That spark turned into commitment. Over time, Tymarius connected with mentors and role models who helped him see a different future.

Victor Barnett’s own son, Victor Barnett, Jr., now serves as a mentor at the center.

TMJ4 Victor Barnett, Jr. serves as a Youth Mentor and Recreational Specialist at Running Rebels.

"Honestly, having a mentor is one of the biggest impacts you can have in a young person’s life," he says. "That’s why I’m here — to pour back everything that was poured into me."The “Be the Change” program is just one of many initiatives offered by Running Rebels — designed to help youth not only succeed but redefine what’s possible.

“Our goal,” says Donta Holmes, Senior Director of Community Engagement and Operations, “is making sure they don’t become part of the narrative — or what we see on the news daily.” Each week, inside this room, conversations happen — not about what's wrong, but about how to make it right.

TMJ4 Donta Holmes is the Senior Director of Community Engagement and Operations at Running Rebels. He joined Running Rebels when he was 12 and has been an employee for two decades.

"With them having so many role models for me," Tymarius says, "it pretty much gave me an example... like a blueprint to follow." A blueprint for something better — not just to survive in a city shaped by violence, but to lead change within it.

