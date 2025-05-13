Milwaukee youth launch powerful 'We Ain't on That' PSA to combat peer pressure

MILWAUKEE — A coalition of local organizations is empowering Milwaukee teens to take a stand against negative influences through a new youth-led PSA campaign launching across the city.

The Credible Messenger group, which includes organizations like Running Rebels, has created a powerful new public service announcement titled "We Ain't On That," developed by young people for young people.

TMJ4 Credible Messengers/Running Rebels



"Young people need to take away that there's better ways to cope," said Tymarius Wrencher, a 17-year-old youth actor in the PSA. "You don't always need to be pressured by peer pressure."

The campaign comes at a critical time as summer approaches and Juneteenth celebrations near — when idle time can potentially lead to dangerous choices for teens.

"Not everything you have to do is bad — you don't go one way because your friends going that way. You can do your own thing, like the PSA says, 'we ain't on that!'" said 17-year-old Thomas Barry, another youth actor involved in the project.

TMJ4 17 year old Thomas Barry, another youth actor involved in the project

From scripting to filming, local teens led every aspect of the PSA's creation, giving an authentic voice to a message aimed at their peers across Milwaukee.

"A lot of youth get into situations where they don't know how to say, 'no.' People are calling with things to do, 'let's go slide,' 'let's go smoke weed,' 'let's go skip school,'" said Rod Mitchell, Credible Messenger supervisor. "This lingo I'm hoping makes it easier for them to tell 'em, 'man, I ain't on that.'"

TMJ4 Rod Mitchell, Credible Messenger supervisor.

The initiative addresses growing concerns about youth violence in Milwaukee. For Wrencher, participating in the PSA was deeply personal.

"I think it's needed cause our youth are in danger," he said. "A lot of youth are in the streets doing the wrong thing, but it's also a lot of us doing the right thing. So, if they get it from kids around their age learning there are options, they might chose the right option."

TMJ4 Tymarius Wrencher, a 17-year-old youth actor

Mentors from community organizations emphasize the importance of this youth-driven approach to reaching teens.

"A lot of kids don't even think they can say, 'no.' The pressure is so loud and amplified, they don't know it's another way. This PSA being youth led is gonna allow the kids to know there is alternatives, there is another way," said Sir Quinton, community mentor with Running Rebels.

TMJ4 Sir Quinton, community mentor with Running Rebels.

The "We Ain't On That" campaign will officially launch just before Juneteenth celebrations begin.

"There is always another answer, it's 'We ain't on that!'" said Quinton.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

