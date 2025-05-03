Mint Juleps, Big Hats, and Fast Horses: Milwaukee Celebrates the Kentucky Derby with Style and Purpose

MILWAUKEE — Mint juleps, big hats, and fast horses—the Kentucky Derby is more than just a race; it’s a celebration. While all eyes are on Churchill Downs, Milwaukee offers its own Derby festivities through local businesses and organizations that combine fun with community impact.
One of the city’s most iconic Derby parties is hosted by Maxie’s on Milwaukee’s west side, which is also celebrating its 18th year in business.
“It is the two most exciting minutes in sports,” said Dan Sidner, co-owner of Maxie’s and Black Shoe Hospitality.
Sidner noted that Maxie’s event is unique in Milwaukee.
“Ours is the only Derby party in town that is entirely a charitable endeavor,” he said. “All the money raised that day goes to Hunger Task Force.”
Over the past 17 years, the party has raised more than $125,000 for the organization.
“The funds raised during Maxie’s Derby Day are used to purchase food, deliver food, and keep the safety net of healthy food intact in our community for families who are facing hunger,” said Jonathan Hansen, chief strategy officer at Hunger Task Force.
Sidner described the party as a city-wide celebration with a lot of heart.
“The party’s inside, upstairs, downstairs—it’s outside too,” he said. “We have a full band playing classic jazz and dance music, a dance floor, and everyone is dressed for the day. We do contests for best dressed woman, man, and couple.”
The menu also gets a special Derby makeover during the three days leading up to the big event.
“We have homemade bologna wrapped in puff pastry—basically, pigs in a blanket,” said Joe Muench, chef and co-owner of Maxie’s. “You can’t go wrong with deviled eggs, especially in the springtime in Kentucky. And, of course, we serve our famous fried chicken, which was voted one of the best in the city.”
One Derby staple not to be missed is the hot brown—a Louisville classic made of toast, roasted turkey, crispy bacon, and a rich sauce.
“We’ve taken the idea of a Kentucky hot brown, which is typically a casserole, and turned it into more of a party sandwich,” Muench said.
And no Derby party would be complete without bourbon and the iconic mint julep.
“It’s a fun, fun party,” Muench added. “It’s my favorite day of the year here at Maxie’s.”
Across town at the Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center on 107th and Park Place, the Upsilon Mu Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is preparing for their 7th Annual AKA Day at the Derby.
“We have at least 300 guests join us every year to celebrate the annual running of the Louisville Kentucky Derby,” said Keona Jones, president of the Diamond Jubilee Pearls Foundation. “We livestream the Derby, and everyone is dressed in their fancy fascinators and clothing. It’s really a good time.”
The event is not just a celebration—it’s a fundraiser. Proceeds support the Diamond Jubilee Pearls Foundation’s scholarship initiatives.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to host this Derby event to give scholarships back to students in our community,” Jones said. “That includes undergraduate students and those currently enrolled in four-year college programs.”
Over the years, the event has raised more than $200,000. This year, they’re adding a VIP experience featuring wine tasting, bourbon tasting, and live entertainment.
With support from members of the Divine Nine, AKA Day at the Derby continues to make a meaningful impact—celebrating tradition while investing in the future.
