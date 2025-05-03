Watch Now
Mint Juleps, Big Hats, and Fast Horses: Milwaukee Celebrates the Kentucky Derby with Style and Purpose

From Maxie’s Derby Day fundraiser to AKA’s Day at the Derby, Milwaukee’s Kentucky Derby celebrations mix Southern charm with community impact.
Kentucky Derby MKE
AP Photos/ TMJ4 News
Kentucky Derby MKE
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Mint juleps, big hats, and fast horses—the Kentucky Derby is more than just a race; it’s a celebration. While all eyes are on Churchill Downs, Milwaukee offers its own Derby festivities through local businesses and organizations that combine fun with community impact.

One of the city’s most iconic Derby parties is hosted by Maxie’s on Milwaukee’s west side, which is also celebrating its 18th year in business.

derby owners.jpg
Co-owners Maxie's/ Black Shoe Hospitality Dan Sidner and Joe Muench

“It is the two most exciting minutes in sports,” said Dan Sidner, co-owner of Maxie’s and Black Shoe Hospitality.

Sidner noted that Maxie’s event is unique in Milwaukee.

derby maxies owner.jpg
Dan Sidner, Co-owner of Maxie's

“Ours is the only Derby party in town that is entirely a charitable endeavor,” he said. “All the money raised that day goes to Hunger Task Force.”

derby maxies sign htf.jpg

Over the past 17 years, the party has raised more than $125,000 for the organization.

“The funds raised during Maxie’s Derby Day are used to purchase food, deliver food, and keep the safety net of healthy food intact in our community for families who are facing hunger,” said Jonathan Hansen, chief strategy officer at Hunger Task Force.

Hunger Task force 1.jpg

Sidner described the party as a city-wide celebration with a lot of heart.

“The party’s inside, upstairs, downstairs—it’s outside too,” he said. “We have a full band playing classic jazz and dance music, a dance floor, and everyone is dressed for the day. We do contests for best dressed woman, man, and couple.”

The menu also gets a special Derby makeover during the three days leading up to the big event.

derby maxies chef.jpg
Joe Muench, Co-owner/Chef, Maxie's

“We have homemade bologna wrapped in puff pastry—basically, pigs in a blanket,” said Joe Muench, chef and co-owner of Maxie’s. “You can’t go wrong with deviled eggs, especially in the springtime in Kentucky. And, of course, we serve our famous fried chicken, which was voted one of the best in the city.”

derby party pigs in a blanket.jpg
Homemade bologna in homemade puff pastry
derby deviled eggs.jpg
Deviled eggs with crispy country ham and petite salad.
derby oysters.jpg
Maxie's baked oysters "Angels on Horseback"

One Derby staple not to be missed is the hot brown—a Louisville classic made of toast, roasted turkey, crispy bacon, and a rich sauce.

“We’ve taken the idea of a Kentucky hot brown, which is typically a casserole, and turned it into more of a party sandwich,” Muench said.

derby hot brown.jpg
Hot Brown party sandwiches

And no Derby party would be complete without bourbon and the iconic mint julep.

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
A vendor sells mint juleps at the 135th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 2, 2009, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

“It’s a fun, fun party,” Muench added. “It’s my favorite day of the year here at Maxie’s.”

Hunger task force 2.jpg

Across town at the Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center on 107th and Park Place, the Upsilon Mu Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is preparing for their 7th Annual AKA Day at the Derby.

Victor Espinoza, Corey Nakatani
FILE - In this April 9, 2011 file photo, Midnight Interlude, front left, ridden by Victor Espinoza, edges ahead of Comma to the Top, front right, ridden by Corey Nakatani, to win the Santa Anita Derby horse race at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. Trainer Bob Baffert, a three-time Kentucky Derby winner, will saddle Midnight Interlude in the Derby. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

“We have at least 300 guests join us every year to celebrate the annual running of the Louisville Kentucky Derby,” said Keona Jones, president of the Diamond Jubilee Pearls Foundation. “We livestream the Derby, and everyone is dressed in their fancy fascinators and clothing. It’s really a good time.”

derby keona.jpg
Keona Jones, President of the Diamond Jubilee Pearls Foundation
AKA, Upsilon Mu Omega Chapter
9C3A0130.JPG
AKA Day at the Derby
Upsilon Mu Omega Chapter

The event is not just a celebration—it’s a fundraiser. Proceeds support the Diamond Jubilee Pearls Foundation’s scholarship initiatives.

9C3A9870.JPG
Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Upsilon Mu Omega Chapter

“We’ve been fortunate enough to host this Derby event to give scholarships back to students in our community,” Jones said. “That includes undergraduate students and those currently enrolled in four-year college programs.”

9C3A9840.JPG
AKA Day at the Derby
9C3A9907.JPG
AKA at the Derby

Over the years, the event has raised more than $200,000. This year, they’re adding a VIP experience featuring wine tasting, bourbon tasting, and live entertainment.

IMG_20250414_143758 (2).jpg
AKA Day at the Derby

With support from members of the Divine Nine, AKA Day at the Derby continues to make a meaningful impact—celebrating tradition while investing in the future.

