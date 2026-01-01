Karley Marotta joined the TMJ4 Sports Team as Sports Director in January 2026.

Prior to working in Milwaukee, Karley spent five years in Madison at WKOW. She served as Sports Director for her final three years in Madison after previously working as the station’s weekend sports anchor. Karley extensively covered Wisconsin athletics and will always remember covering the Badgers’ hockey and volleyball national championships, along with traveling for men’s basketball NCAA Tournament games and football bowl games. She became the first female Sports Director in Madison and now holds that distinction in Milwaukee as well.

In addition to her work in Madison, Karley served as the play-by-play broadcaster for the WIAA girls and boys basketball state tournaments.

Before Madison, Karley worked in La Crosse at WXOW as the weekend sports anchor.

A Mequon native, Karley has loved covering sports all over Wisconsin but is thrilled to be back home closer to family and working at the station where she first interned. It's a true full-circle moment.

When she is not working, she is enjoying life with her husband, Jake, and their son, Luca.