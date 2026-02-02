Former Badger legend Hilary Knight prepares for her fifth and final Olympics

SEATTLE — Hilary Knight first stepped on the Olympic ice at just 20 years old. Sixteen years later, she is about to do something few have ever done — compete in her fifth Olympic Games.

Knight currently plays professionally for Seattle, but her career started at Wisconsin where she won two national titles. She has spent nearly two decades playing for Team USA and won gold with the team in 2018. Now she heads into her final Olympics hoping for a storybook finish.

Knight made her Olympic debut in 2010 under her college coach Mark Johnson.

"If you would have asked me during that Olympics, by the way in X amount of time, Hilary will be involved in her fifth Olympics, I am going come on now, there is no way," Johnson said.

Sixteen years later, Knight is doing the unthinkable.

"It all feels the same as it did the first time. The little kid inside me is really excited to get going and get over to Italy," Knight said.

This Olympics carries even more meaning. For the first time, Knight will share the experience with her girlfriend — Olympic speedskater Brittany Bowe.

"I feel like I keep using the word special a lot because it is so unique to have that support system, to have someone in home that has been through it that is competing at the highest level — doing her own thing. It is different, and I am really grateful," Knight said.

Knight will also reunite with five fellow Badgers — players who feel fortunate to share the ice with someone they've long admired.

"When we got our calls, I think it was like two minutes after we got our calls, she called me and was like congratulations, I heard the news. She is like I am excited for this ride and journey with you. She is really touching and gets through to everyone, an I am so fortunate to be on a team with her," Caroline Harvey said.

When asked how it feels to have younger players look up to her, Knight reflected on the Wisconsin connection.

"No mistake that there are a lot of Badgers on the roster. When you have someone like Mark Johnson at the helm teaching you all the in-betweens of the game, I mean there's just so much knowledge that you can unlock," Knight said.

As she heads into what's expected to be her final Olympic Games, those around her want to win — for her. That includes Team USA manager and Neenah native John Wroblewski.

"Hilary Knight's legacy is one of the primary items that as the manager of the team, that I focused on in cementing her legacy with gold, and that's a lofty concept and one that puts a lot pressure on someone that isn't playing in the game, but it helps me stay focused on this team and how do we best serve a player like Hilary," Wroblewski said.

As a competitor, her goal is simple.

"You want to win the last game of the season," Knight said.

But winning gold would also mean so much more.

"I would hope that I'm remembered for my competitiveness on ice and just the work that not only me but my other teammates as well have done off the ice to get the sport to where it is, but I'm not done yet."

Knight has one gold medal and three silver under her belt. If Team USA reaches the podium in Milan, Knight will tie the record for the most hockey medals in history with five.

