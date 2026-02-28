Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey enters playoffs days after players win Olympic gold in Milan

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's women's hockey team is entering the conference tournament Friday, just days after four of its players returned from winning Olympic gold in Milan, Italy.

The Badgers returned Monday night from Milan, where they made history by bringing home gold. Just four days later, they are already back on the ice in time for another title run.

Four current Badger players won gold at the Olympics: Laila Edwards, Caroline Harvey, Kirsten Simms, and Ava McNaughton.

Family members of the Olympians reflected on what they described as a once-in-a-lifetime experience watching the women's hockey team win gold.

Charone Edwards, mother of Badgers player Laila Edwards, said.

"It was amazing, it was breathtaking, it was courageous, it was so many things watching those women go so hard, watching all the athletes, not just our hockey girls, all the athletes. It was amazing to watch."

Bill Simms, father of Badgers player Kirsten Simms, said.

"To see her step on the ice the first time, on an Olympic ice — it was very overwhelming and getting to see her score her first Olympic goal and just be able to celebrate with the team and such a team effort."

The Olympians' success has also inspired younger fans back home.

Fiona Schellenger, a UW hockey fan, said.

"I think all the players inspire me. I watched the PWHL and I really like seeing them in the Olympics."

Fellow fan Jackie Barbian said.

"Women's sports are so underrated, and it's so good to see such positive women making a difference."

Wisconsin dominated Bemidji State in game one of the best-of-three series. The two teams will meet again on Saturday afternoon as the Badgers look to advance in the WCHA tournament.

Pat Hastings, a hockey fan and UW teacher, said.

The Badgers deserve credit for clinching the regular season title even while missing their top players for a month. Now, the full group reunites for the postseason.

The puck drops Friday against Bemidji State in the first game of a best-of-three series.

The gold medal winners will be honored following Friday's game.

