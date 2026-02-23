Wisconsin athletes brought home medals and made history at the Winter Olympics, led by Kewaskum speedskater Jordan Stolz, who delivered a record-breaking performance to become one of the faces of the Games.

Stolz won gold medals in the 1,000-meter and 500-meter races, setting Olympic records in both events, before adding a silver medal in the 1,500 meters.

Local athletes shine at 2026 Winter Olympics

"It's one thing to have people expect you to win, and then actually achieving that. The feeling of that is pretty surreal," Stolz said.

On the ice, the United States women's hockey team defeated Canada in the gold medal game to win gold for the first time since 2018. Eleven current and former University of Wisconsin Badgers were on the ice for the victory.

Former Badger Hilary Knight scored the game-tying goal in her fifth and final Olympics, breaking the all-time U.S. scoring record in the process.

Current Badger Caroline Harvey was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

"Speechless. Unreal. Not a lot of words, but a lot of emotion," Harvey said.

Fellow current Badger Laila Edwards made history as the first Black woman to suit up and win gold for Team USA.

"They have just made me feel so special and confident which allows me to be a better role made and inspiration for others," Edwards said.

Marquette graduate Emery Lehman earned a silver medal as part of the men's team pursuit trio in speedskating.

"I mean it is the best result I have ever had, so that is pretty cool," Lehman said.

Brookfield's Marcus Mueller and his partner turned in an impressive first run in the men's doubles luge, leading the competition after one run, but finished sixth overall.

"Of course it sucks to not medal, especially when you had that chance but yeah I am still pretty happy," Mueller said.

In biathlon, Appleton's Paul Schommer was part of the U.S. relay team that finished fifth — the best result ever for the Americans in that event. Biathlon is elana one Winter Olympic sport the U.S. has never won a medal in, though that could be on the horizon. Pulaski's Deedra Irwin competed as well, with her best finish coming in the mixed relay, where the U.S. placed 14th.

Eau Claire's Ben Loomis overcame a scare in men's Nordic combined after hitting a leaf blower during his launch. Despite the mishap, his team finished seventh in the Nordic combined team sprint.

In snowboard slopestyle, Jake Canter — whose parents grew up in Germantown — took home a bronze medal.

There was drama in the men's snowboard cross semifinals, where 44-year-old Nick Baumgartner missed advancing to the finals by just .08 seconds in a photo finish.

In the two-woman bobsled, Pewaukee's Jadin O'Brien paired with Elana Meyers Taylor and finished seventh.

