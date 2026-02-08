Wisconsin pride shines through Team USA hockey leadership

Two Wisconsin natives are making their mark at the Olympics, but not as athletes — they're leading Team USA hockey from behind the bench and in the front office.

John Wroblewski from Neenah in Winnebago County will lead Team USA as the women's hockey head coach, making his first Olympic appearance.

"It is the thing that these women were dreaming about since the second they became competitive hockey players. The Olympics is where it is at, so it is a real honor to be a part of," he said.

On the men's side, another Wisconsin connection is making his mark. Bill Zito from Whitefish Bay, the general manager of the Florida Panthers who just came off back-to-back Stanley Cup titles, now steps into a unique role as assistant general manager of the U.S. men's hockey team.

"We get to grow our game and to share our game with other people. So, it's lots of excitement and really sincere appreciation to be able to be a part of it," Zito said.

Zito helped construct the Team USA roster, describing the process as putting together a puzzle.

"You have certain factors that would go into the makeup of the team. And some of them might be skill, scoring, speed or size or ability to play defense — or being a good guy, just a glue person. That's something that is not overlooked," he said.

His Wisconsin roots have been instrumental in his career journey, including an early experience that still influences him.

"I had the good fortune of being a bat boy for the Milwaukee Brewers. That experience, I probably rely on every day," Zito said.

Both leaders are representing their country on the Olympic stage while carrying significant pride from Wisconsin with them.

