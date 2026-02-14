MADISON — A University of Wisconsin trainer is trading her familiar campus surroundings for the Olympic Village as she supports Team USA athletes on the world's biggest stage.

Wisconsin trainer Stefanie Arndt joins Team USA medical staff for Olympics

Stefanie Arndt never imagined the Olympics would be in her future when she first dreamed of working with the Badgers.

"When I was thinking about goal setting when I was younger, the ultimate dream was to be a Badger," Arndt said.

The call to join Team USA's medical staff came as a surprise. She was having dinner with friends when she received the life-changing phone call.

"Some of my really good friends were over. We were having dinner with them. And I got a phone call and they could just tell from the smile on my face and like we all got to celebrate together," Arndt said.

She'll serve as a familiar and calming presence for the six Badgers competing on Team USA. Having someone from their home program could provide crucial comfort during the high-pressure Olympic environment.

"We'll care for them as a completed group, but for them to have that familiarity and kind of their normal routines as you might hear that they'll be able to have there, I think is great," Arndt said.

This role has required months of preparation. The medical staff has been meeting regularly to ensure everyone is coordinated and ready.

Arndt will stay in the Olympic Village during the Games. She reflected on the magnitude of the opportunity.

"It's something bigger than me, and I can't wait to have the experience, and I'm not sure I can put into words what that all feels like now. I do hope when I come back, I'm able to tell some really amazing stories," Arndt said.

