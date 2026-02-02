Several Brewers players remain stranded in Venezuela amid political turmoil

MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee Brewers players, including Jackson Chourio, remain stranded in Venezuela after political upheaval in the country has disrupted travel and airport operations during the MLB off-season.

The players were in Venezuela participating in winter baseball when President Nicolas Maduro was captured by the U.S. military, creating complications for their return home. Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger said multiple MLB teams are monitoring similar situations, as Venezuela is home to many of baseball's biggest stars.

"We've had tremendous outreach from our local senators and Congress people to offer assistance. And yeah, obviously we have a few important players that we want to make sure, and I'm feeling confident that there won't be any delays," Schlesinger said.

MLB is working with the U.S. State Department and Venezuelan officials to resolve the situation. Schlesinger expressed confidence in the players' safe return.

"The good news again is there are so many great superstars in Venezuela that baseball and the teams recognize this is a number one priority to make sure they're able to leave and do it safely, and I'm pretty confident that that's going to happen without a glitch," Schlesinger said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

