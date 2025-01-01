Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Lauren Larsen joined TMJ4 after working two years at our sister station NBC26 in Green Bay. Prior to Green Bay, she started her career as a forecaster in Fargo, North Dakota.

Lauren graduated with a degree in Atmospheric Sciences and Communication from the University of North Dakota which is the blizzard capital of the United States.

Growing up in Minneapolis, she is no stranger to the volatile weather of the Midwest. Although her favorite season is fall, Lauren loves forecasting winter weather. She gets excited about lake-effect snow and all the ways the Great Lakes affect our weather in Southeast Wisconsin.

Lauren’s passion for weather stems from middle school science class where she learned about clouds. Since that point, she's always been curious about how the weather works. Lauren was afraid of tornadoes as a child but is now dedicated to helping viewers stay safe from severe weather.

In her spare time, Lauren likes to read, golf, watch hockey, and listen to Taylor Swift!

Since moving to the state in 2023, she has officially become a Packers fan. New to Milwaukee, she is excited to embrace and experience Brewers and Bucks fandoms.

You can follow Lauren on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.