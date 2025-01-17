1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Weather
Today's Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hourly Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Live Weather Cams
Weather Maps
Travel Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Science Experiments
Weather Blog
Weather Kids
Traffic
News by Topic
Local News
Lighthouse
Milwaukee Tonight
Positively Milwaukee
Made in Wisconsin
National
Submit News Tips
News by Location
Dodge County
Fond du Lac County
Jefferson County
Kenosha County
Milwaukee County
Ozaukee County
Racine County
Sheboygan County
State Capitol
Walworth County
Washington County
Waukesha County
Videos
Live Newscasts
Youtube Channel
Sports
Green Bay Packers
Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee Bucks
Friday Football Frenzy
Green & Gold Live
Green & Gold One Minute Drill
The Morning Blend
Entertainment
TV Listing
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Watch NBC Shows
About Us
Contact Us
News Team
Jobs
Advertise With Us
TV Listings
Mug Shot Policy
Facebook Comment Policy
Moving Forward
Support
Alexa
Watch TMJ4 News anywhere
Contests
Gifts 4 The Holidays
12 Days of Winning with SnowGlobe Holiday Festival
Weather Kids
Featured Content
If You Give a Child a Book...
Legal Connection
Pet Project
Brand Spotlight
Every Day Health
Conquering Addiction
Financial Fitness
Legally Speaking
Your Health Matters
Play the TODAY'S TMJ4 News Game
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Weather
Traffic
Submit A News Tip
Milwaukee Tonight
Positively Milwaukee
Scripps News National Coverage
Moving Forward
Contests
Quick links...
Weather
Traffic
Submit A News Tip
Milwaukee Tonight
Positively Milwaukee
Scripps News National Coverage
Moving Forward
Contests
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Bob Uecker
'An iconic broadcaster for a reason': Brewers players remember legend Bob Uecker
Rod Burks
Bob Uecker
Food and friendship: Uecker visited this Menomonee Falls restaurant for 45 years
Bob Uecker
Mr. Baseball remembered for his empathy toward Big Blue crane collapse victims
Megan Lee
Bob Uecker
'We're going to miss him dearly': Fans reflect on the life of Bob Uecker
Mike Beiermeister
Bob Uecker
Skip Griparis reflects on acting with Bob Uecker in 'Major League'
Jay Sirkin
Bob Uecker
Bob Uecker's childhood friend shares stories about growing up together
James Groh
Bob Uecker
Remembering Mr. Baseball: A Fabric of Wisconsin
Ashley Washburn
Bob Uecker
Former Mr. Belvedere actress remembers Uecker as her TV father
Susan Kim
Bob Uecker
How a Country Club in Menomonee Falls is remembering Bob Uecker
Rebecca Klopf
Bob Uecker
Mr. Baseball's philanthropic impact on Make-A-Wish Wisconsin kids
Jenna Rae
Bob Uecker
'Won’t be quite the same without him': Fans pay tribute to Bob Uecker
Mary Jo Ola
Bob Uecker
Steny's remembers legendary announcer Bob Uecker
Brendyn Jones
Bob Uecker
Listen to Bob Uecker's final radio call as a broacaster for the Brewers
Bob Uecker
'A true Milwaukee icon': Reaction pours in to death of Brewers legend Bob Uecker
Bob Uecker
Bob Uecker dies: Brewers legend, broadcaster, 'Mr. Baseball' passes away at 90
You can stream TMJ4 24/7 on your device