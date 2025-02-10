Milwaukee Brewers will honor Bob Uecker with jersey patch in 2025 season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers unveiled a Bob Uecker jersey patch that will honor the legendary broadcaster during the team's 2025 season.

“We miss Bob every day, and all the more as we approach our first season without him at our side,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “Ueck was a great friend to all of us. He was a fixture at the ballpark and in our lives. We cannot fill hole that his absence has created, but the jersey patch will be a way to honor his memory whenever we take the field.”

The patch includes a gold and navy plaid print "in honor of the colorful sportscoats Uecker wore at various times during his life," according to a news release from the Brewers.

The patch will first be used during Spring Training, and will be worn for the first exhibition game on Saturday, February 22 between the Brewers and the Reds.

Details on a public celebration of life for Uecker will be announced later this spring, the news release says.

