Glendale native and actor remembers Bob Uecker, reflects on father’s coaching connection

GLENDALE, Wis. — Glendale native and actor/media personality Kato Kaelin is among those remembering the legendary Bob Uecker.

Kaelin’s connection to Uecker dates back to Uecker’s high school days, when the broadcasting icon was coached by Kaelin’s father.

"My dad coached Uecker and arranged for Bob to speak at our parochial school breakfast when I was in fourth grade," Kaelin said. "It was in a church basement. I’m sure Bob did it for free."

Kaelin recalled a special moment at that breakfast, when Uecker, already a well-known figure, gave him life-changing advice.

“I said, ‘So, Mr. Uecker, what do you think of my dad as the coach back in the day when you were just 13 or 14 years old?’ And he gave me the best advice of my life: ‘Don’t continue with basketball. Get into baseball.’”

Kaelin also shared a priceless story behind an old photo, which has been in his office for 30 years.

“This picture is from 1947-48, as you can see on the ball,” Kaelin explained. “The thing about [this photo] is that everybody is very serious in this photo—polish, the shoes, everything. Uecker's got a smirk my dad has got a little one, and everyone else is serious.”

