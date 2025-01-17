Mr. Baseball remembered for his empathy towards Big Blue crane collapse victims

MILWAUKEE — Bob Uecker showed up on the good days and the bad days.

The crane collapse at Miller Park in 1999 was one of those bad days. However, Uecker made sure the families of the ironworkers who died knew they weren’t alone.

"They were there for the family," Dave Wischer said.

Dave’s cousin was Jeffery Wischer. Jeffery was one of three ironworkers who died in the crane tragedy.

Dave still remembers when Uecker and Bud Selig showed up to his cousin’s funeral.

"They weren't there for any attention. They just wanted to show that the Brewers supported them," Dave said.

He said Uecker went beyond the funeral.

"He came to some fundraisers that helped offset some expenses. And still to this day, he’s doing things. He would always respond in a positive way," Dave explained.

His empathy is something Dave admired.

“I think he was an inspiration to everybody. He just made you feel good. He put entertainment into the game,” he explained.

It wasn't the Brewers without Bob Uecker.

"They go hand in hand," Dave said.

It was also his dedication to fellow veterans and the American Legion Baseball League that Dave loved so much about Ueck.

"He loved his country, he loved his baseball, he loved the city of Milwaukee…he truly did," Dave said.

Mr. Baseball supported the American Legion throughout his entire career.

"We made Bob an honorary life member of the American Legion, where his dues were paid for by the Legion for what he's done for the Legion over the years," Dave explained.

That support for the entire community is something Dave said can't ever be replaced.

"He's going to be greatly missed. For him to be gone, it's going to be different on those broadcasts. Something in Milwaukee is going to be missing."

