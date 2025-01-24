MILWAUKEE — Bob Uecker's family is thanking everyone for their support following the passing of "Mister Baseball."

The family confirmed they laid him to rest Friday. The Milwaukee Brewers and broadcasting legend passed away at the age of 90 on January 16.

In a statement shared by the Brewers, the family and the team expressed appreciation for all the events and memorials that have taken place since the announcement of his death.

RELATED:

-Read more of our coverage celebrating Mister Baseball’s legacy

A Message of Gratitude from the Uecker Family pic.twitter.com/vh1OFQhxvF — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 24, 2025

"The outpouring of love Bob experienced from so many during his life, and the support we have received from extended family, friends, and the public since his passing, has been nothing short of overwhelming," the family said in the release. "The many tributes in his honor and the messages of condolence have sustained us during this difficult time."

Watch: Uecker family memorial, burial held: Celebration of Life to come this summer

Bob Uecker family memorial, burial held: Celebration of Life to come this summer

The family also said it is working with the Brewers on a public celebration of life, which will take place later this summer, with more details to come.

TMJ4 News

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip