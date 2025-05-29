Brewers to give away exclusive Bob Uecker-themed umbrella on Aug. 23

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday that fans will be able to get their hands on an exclusive Bob Uecker-themed umbrella at American Family Field this August.
The first 25,000 fans with tickets to the Saturday, Aug. 23 game against the San Francisco Giants will receive the exclusive giveaway. Gates open two hours before the first pitch at 6:10 p.m., and fans are encouraged to plan ahead.
RELATED: Milwaukee Brewers announce 'Celebration of Life' ceremony honoring Bob Uecker
The umbrella features a plaid design honoring the iconic voice of the Brewers and is expected to be a fan favorite, as many remember Uecker as the soundtrack of their summers, according to a news release.
The giveaway comes ahead of the “Bob Uecker Celebration of Life” event, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 24. The Brewers will also again face the Giants at 1:10 p.m.
Emmy Award-winning broadcaster and longtime friend Bob Costas will host a special pregame program featuring tributes, guest appearances, and rarely seen video content from Uecker’s storied life.
To buy tickets to Saturday's game, click here.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.