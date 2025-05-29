Brewers to give away exclusive Bob Uecker-themed umbrella on Aug. 23

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday that fans will be able to get their hands on an exclusive Bob Uecker-themed umbrella at American Family Field this August.

The first 25,000 fans with tickets to the Saturday, Aug. 23 game against the San Francisco Giants will receive the exclusive giveaway. Gates open two hours before the first pitch at 6:10 p.m., and fans are encouraged to plan ahead.

RELATED: Milwaukee Brewers announce 'Celebration of Life' ceremony honoring Bob Uecker

Charlie Riedel/AP Milwaukee Brewers sportscaster Bob Uecker speaks at a news conference Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Milwaukee. Uecker describes the most unique season of his half century as a Milwaukee Brewers' broadcaster with the wit that has helped make him one of the game’s most recognizable voices. “All of this stuff for me is totally new,” Uecker said Wednesday, July 22, 2020 during a Zoom session with reporters. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The umbrella features a plaid design honoring the iconic voice of the Brewers and is expected to be a fan favorite, as many remember Uecker as the soundtrack of their summers, according to a news release.

Milwaukee Brewers

The giveaway comes ahead of the “Bob Uecker Celebration of Life” event, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 24. The Brewers will also again face the Giants at 1:10 p.m.

Emmy Award-winning broadcaster and longtime friend Bob Costas will host a special pregame program featuring tributes, guest appearances, and rarely seen video content from Uecker’s storied life.

To buy tickets to Saturday's game, click here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip