Brewers announce 'Celebration of Life' ceremony honoring Bob Uecker

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced Monday a public event to celebrate the memory of the revered Bob Uecker, the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers for 54 years and an iconic entertainer worldwide who passed away in January.

The official “Celebration of Life” event will take place Sunday, Aug. 24, throughout the day as the Brewers take on the San Francisco Giants at 1:10 p.m.

Charlie Riedel/AP Milwaukee Brewers sportscaster Bob Uecker speaks at a news conference Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Milwaukee. Uecker describes the most unique season of his half century as a Milwaukee Brewers' broadcaster with the wit that has helped make him one of the game’s most recognizable voices. “All of this stuff for me is totally new,” Uecker said Wednesday, July 22, 2020 during a Zoom session with reporters. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Emmy Award-winning broadcaster and longtime close friend of Uecker, Bob Costas, will host a special pregame program on the field. The program will feature appearances by special guests and moving videos with rarely seen content from Bob’s storied life, according to a release.

Fox Sports For 54 years, Bob Uecker transported us from our living rooms right onto the diamond.

“We continue to mourn Bob’s passing, but we feel his presence every day at the ballpark and in our lives,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president – business operations. “Aug. 24 will offer all of us an opportunity to come together to celebrate Bob’s life and relive the countless, unforgettable memories he created so effortlessly.”

Watch: News Today shares their favorite memories of Mr. Baseball

Tributes to “Ueck” will be featured throughout the game day experience, including:

Expansive pregame program hosted by Costas featuring rare video content and appearances by special guests connected to Bob throughout his lifetime.

All ticketed fans will receive a lapel pin featuring the Uecker uniform patch design – available only on this date (and not for sale).

Baseballs and bases that feature a Uecker Celebration logo will be used during this one game only.

Scoreboard features to air regularly throughout breaks in the game.

50-50 raffle proceeds to benefit three charities supported by Uecker: Wounded Warrior Project, The ALS Association, and the Medical College of Wisconsin Bob Uecker Chair for Cancer Research.

More special initiatives connected to the Aug. 24 Celebration of Life will be announced in the coming weeks, while other honors and activities will be unveiled during the pregame program that day.

TMJ4 News

“As we continue to navigate the loss of Bob, we’re truly grateful to the Brewers for hosting this Celebration of Life. We look forward to coming together to honor his memory and share in the meaningful moments of the day,” said family representative Bob Uecker Jr.

Tickets for the Aug. 24 game and all future home games are available now at brewers.com, 1-800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field box office.

