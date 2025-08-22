What to know about Bob Uecker’s Celebration of Life this Sunday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will celebrate the life and legacy of radio broadcasting legend Bob Uecker at American Family Field on Sunday.

The celebration of his life will take place throughout the day on Sunday, as the Brewers take on the San Francisco Giants. Here’s what you need to know.

Arrive early

Charlie Riedel/AP Milwaukee Brewers sportscaster Bob Uecker speaks at a news conference Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Milwaukee. Uecker describes the most unique season of his half century as a Milwaukee Brewers' broadcaster with the wit that has helped make him one of the game’s most recognizable voices. “All of this stuff for me is totally new,” Uecker said Wednesday, July 22, 2020 during a Zoom session with reporters. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Gates open at 10:30 a.m., and fans are advised to arrive early to allow time to see one-of-a-kind Uecker memorabilia on display in four locations, one on each level of the ballpark, according to a release.

Fans are also encouraged to be in their seats no later than 12:15 p.m., when a special live program, hosted by broadcasting legend and close friend of Uecker, Bob Costas, is set to begin.



Program details

Ethan Miller Sports commentator Bob Costas sits on set before the NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.

Several special guests, including family and friends, will participate in the program and be featured during in-game activities and interviews. Ilene Graff, who played Marsha Cameron Owens on the Mr. Belvedere TV show, will sing the National Anthem.

Limited-edition items available

Fox Sports For 54 years, Bob Uecker transported us from our living rooms right onto the diamond.

A limited-edition retail collection honoring Uecker will be available at all retail locations at American Family Field, including a pop-up location on the Loge Level. The Brewers say the items are expected to sell out that day.

The items include a special poster and other apparel and novelty items that reference Uecker’s iconic taglines, his Milwaukee baseball career, and his career as a celebrated entertainer. A portion of the proceeds will benefit charity.

Commemorative tickets are available for sale in limited quantities, with proceeds benefiting charities supported by Uecker throughout his career.

Tickets are $24.99, and the order deadline is Sept. 1. You can buy those here.

Uecker memorial uniform patch to make a return

The Uecker memorial uniform patch will return for one day only and will be available at the main Brewers Team Store to apply to jerseys purchased that day, as well as existing purchased jerseys.

All charitable proceeds from the 50/50 raffle that day will benefit charities supported by Uecker throughout his career.

“It is truly impossible to honor the iconic Bob Uecker in just one afternoon of celebration, but we are putting all of our resources into this special day,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “Bob truly was the embodiment of the Milwaukee Brewers, the soundtrack to our summers and the greatest ambassador to the world that Wisconsin will ever know. We miss him every day – his voice, his passion and his perfectly timed humor – but Sunday’s tribute is just the first step in continuing a celebration of his remarkable life and legacy.”

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

