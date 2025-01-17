'An iconic broadcaster for a reason': Brewers players remember legend Bob Uecker

MILWAUKEE — The booth will probably never sound the same now that Bob Uecker will no longer be calling games. Uecker died Thursday at the age of 90. Brewers slugger Christian Yelich knew the end was near.

"I knew Bob was going through that battle for some time," Christian said. "I think that's why the last game was as emotional as it was. I think privately a few of us kinda knew that was probably the last one."

His family released a statement Thursday. The Hall of Fame broadcaster was fighting a private battle with small-cell lung cancer. Ryan Braun, who was behind plenty of Uecker calls, says he was one of a kind.

Brewers players remember legend Bob Uecker

"Each of those moments feels more meaningful hearing him call it," Ryan said. "His unique ability to bring a moment to life was matched by very few people in history. He's an iconic broadcaster for a reason."

Uecker was nationally known for his movie roles, commercials, and his appearances on The Johnny Carson Show.

Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff explains why his presence in the clubhouse uplifted every Brewers team he touched.

"There are times we have team meetings and Bob's talks with the team," Brandon said. "One of my favorite memories was when we clinched and everybody was pouring champagne on him. He was dancing and doing all of this crazy stuff, and I thought, this is the coolest thing that I've ever seen in my life."

