'Won’t be quite the same without him': Fans pay tribute to Bob Uecker

MILWAUKEE — "How do you explain how much Bob meant to Brewer fans?" Walt Remondini wondered.

Remondini is among the fans who visited the Bob Uecker statue outside American Family Field to pay their respects. Uecker's family announced Thursday morning that the iconic broadcaster died at 90.

A memorial of flowers, Brewers gear, and several cans of Miller Lite grew throughout the day as fans shared their memories of Uecker.

TMJ4 News

"First thing I remember about the Brewers is my grandpa listening to Uecker on the radio. So, that's how I grew up following the team — hearing Ueck on the radio," Kairrie Larson told TMJ4 News.

"It always felt like he was part of a family," said Justin Spanbauer.

"Bob Uecker is the soundtrack of summer. There's a lot of happy memories," Jessecca Miller explained.

"I've had texts, a lot of sad phone calls with buddies this morning. He was kind of the voice of our childhood," Jacob Peardon stated.

Among the tributes were handwritten messages:

"Always on air in our heart...We'll miss you, Bob. Get home safely. Until next spring."

Multiple fans expressed that Brewer games will not be the same without Uecker there.

TMJ4 News

Remondini went to his first Brewers game in 1970 and later worked part-time for the team.

"Didn't matter who you were. He would always say hi. 'Hey, what a game last night,'" Remondini recalled. "If you had a chance to have a brief conversation with him in person, he was just an amazing guy."

One of Uecker's famous calls plays whenever Larson gets a phone call.

His voice always touched her.

"You had some of the worst games and you're still smiling because Uecker could find a way to crack a joke, make light of things, and help you understand — remember, it's a game. We're moving on," Larson added.

As Milwaukee says goodbye, the giant known as Mr. Baseball leaves a legacy of joy for generations of fans.

TMJ4 News

"You never thought this day would come. It's great that, until the very last day, he was able to do what he loved," Remondini said.

