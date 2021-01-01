Mary Jo Ola has always loved hearing a good story, meeting people, learning about the world around her, and helping others.

She grew up not far from Milwaukee, in the northwest suburbs of Chicago, before graduating from Columbia College Chicago. When she had a chance to join the TMJ4 News team in December 2018, she was thrilled.

Mary Jo started her career as a multimedia journalist in Rockford, Illinois. There she learned how to do it all: reporting, working the camera, editing, producing, and anchoring. She moved to Madison, where she worked as a morning reporter and filled in on the anchor desk. In 2015, Mary Jo headed south to Memphis, Tennessee to work as an evening reporter before taking on the weekend anchor role.

From presidential campaign stops to tornado outbreaks to communities rallying to fight crime and blight, Mary Jo has covered stories across the spectrum. Some of her favorite stories include how children known as the "Memphis 13" were the first to integrate schools in the Memphis, an international barbecue cooking competition that brings people together, and how senior living homes in Wisconsin use music to help people with Alzheimer's and dementia.

When she is not at work, Mary Jo enjoys trying new restaurants, visiting museums, dancing, and traveling. If you have a story idea send her an email at maryjo.ola@tmj4.com. You can also find her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Her handle is @MaryJoOlaTV. She will also gladly take any restaurant and food suggestions.

