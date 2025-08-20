Muskego couple out of town during flood shares gratitude for family and volunteers who cleared flood damage

Bryan and Susan Gorski were on vacation and out of state when they learned their Muskego home was filled with more than three feet of water and sewage.

One of their sons called them immediately via video chat to show the damage as soon as it was discovered.

"We saw everything and just kind of panicked," Susan Gorski recalled.

"Totally speechless, I couldn't even fathom what was happening," Bryan Gorski said.

TMJ4 Bryan and Susan Gorski were in Hawaii when one of their sons showed them the water and sewage filling their basement. They expressed deep gratitude for the family members and volunteers that helped clean out their home. The couple plans to pay this act of kindness forward.

The couple returned home and became emotional upon seeing the aftermath. Meaningful mementos from their children along with new large appliances were ruined. The home was a mess.

"We have no home ready to stay in because we have no running water. We have no A/C. We have nothing. The smell is awful," Susan told TMJ4.

"I am deathly allergic to mold. I can't stay here until it gets remediated," Bryan explained.

TMJ4 Flood-damaged materials piled up as volunteers cleared out the Gorski family home. Susan and Bryan were emotional over losing meaningful family mementos.

Soon after returning and feeling overwhelmed by the extent of the damage, a team of local volunteers—people they did not know—showed up to help with cleanup. They worked with the Gorskis to clean whatever they could.

"I'm extremely grateful," Susan said. "I couldn’t imagine if these people weren’t here how long this will take us."

Alyssa Talbot, 17, captain of the Muskego Police Cadets, was among the volunteers.

"The community and everything that they've done for me and my family, I want to give back as much as they've given to me," Talbot explained.

TMJ4 Alyssa Talbot, 17, was among the volunteers at the Gorski home.

Terri Boyer, a member of the local school board as well as the Police and Fire Commission, was also there to help.

"They need to know that it's going to be ok," Boyer said.

TMJ4 Terri Boyer joined volunteers to clean up the Gorksi family home following devastating flooding.

Susan and Bryan have three kids and three dogs. Bryan is a Marine Corps veteran.

Despite their losses, the couple is filled with gratitude for their family and for gaining new friends.

"We're going to pay it forward 100%," Bryan told TMJ4.

"I told Jesse (volunteer organizer) right away too,' If you have anything else you need help with or anything else please let us know,'" Susan said.

Their message: check on your neighbors and help where you can.

