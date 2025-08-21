19-year-old driver pleads guilty to OWI crash that killed 17-year-old Megan Voss

A 19-year-old man was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to driving drunk and killing 17-year-old Megan Voss.

According to court documents, Zehe's alcohol level was recorded at .249, more than three times over the legal limit, when he crashed into Voss' car.

Additionally, the prosecution pointed out that Zehe was driving 66 miles per hour at the time of the collision in Waukesha last December. The speed limit in the area is 30 miles per hour.

During the sentencing, family and friends described Voss as an angel who cared deeply for others. Voss's sister, grandmother, and a social worker from her high school were all emotional.

"She would want me to pray for you. That I will pray. I pray you will think about her and you think about your life. I pray that anytime you look at a liquor bottle you think about her," Carlie Joerres said while addressing Zehe in court.

In exchange for his guilty plea to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and recklessly endangering safety, five other counts were dismissed.

Zehe was emotional as he expressed his remorse before the judge handed down his sentence.

"There aren't enough words to say how sorry I am. My actions were inexcusable and irreversible. I lay at night wishing it was me who passed and not her," Zehe said.

