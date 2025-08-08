Residents respond to city's safety changes on Water Street

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee city leaders announced new safety measures following recent violence on Water Street.

In July, nine people were shot in the busy entertainment district. Three of the victims died. Two pedestrians were also seriously injured when a driver went through a barricade in the area.

"I think it kind of comes with the territory a little bit, if there's going to be a lot of craziness and drinking and partying," resident Ben Russell told TMJ4.

On Friday, Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced that police and other city officials met with local businesses to address challenges downtown.

"We are deploying an extra amount of resources and redistributing some resources from other districts to bring downtown," Milwaukee Police District 1 Captain Robert Thiel said during a press conference.

The announced safety measures include:

- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office will operate a mobile booking facility to process people who are cited or arrested more quickly, allowing officers to continue patrolling.

- Adjustments to food truck hours to deter people from gathering

- Increased enforcement of the juvenile curfew

- Adding flashing red traffic signals

- Drone technology

Johnson stated that ongoing prevention programs will also be used.

"I'm championing solutions. Downtown will be safer. Downtown is — and it will continue to be — the center of our entertainment economy," Johnson stated.

"Anything in terms of like traffic improvements they can make, I think would be great," resident Ben Russell said.

Mercy Holbrook usually avoids the Water Street area because of safety concerns, but seemed hopeful about the news.

"It's a step in the right direction. Keep doing that and see what the results are later on," Holbrook replied.

