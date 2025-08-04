MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police have issued only 11 citations for various specific offenses in the Water Street entertainment district from 2021 through July 2025, raising concerns about public safety and enforcement of local ordinances.

This period included the summer months, with citations relating to what is known to many as the"Water Street District Code of Conduct," which simply outlines city ordinances related to curfew, loitering, noise nuisances, illegal drugs, and open alcohol violations.

Despite an increased police presence, especially over weekends, enforcement actions appear minimal.

Alderman Bob Bauman, who represents the district, noted, "It's like no citations basically," emphasizing his desire for stricter enforcement.

He expressed concerns that the current police presence may not be sufficient for the high volume of individuals frequenting the area.

"They’re just worried that if they start issuing tickets, it will make manpower off the street, off the line, and there could be even more major incidents involving guns, involving fighting, involving personal injury," said Bauman.

Local college student Alisyn Haney lives near Water Street.

Watch: Milwaukee Police data reveals lack of enforcement despite large presence on Water Street

Milwaukee Police data reveals lack of enforcement despite large presence on Water Street

"We're talking about all these bad things, but there seems to be no consequences to them," she said.

Bauman stated that granting the police department a larger workforce, possibly during ongoing contract negotiations with the city, could improve enforcement.

"I think the overall solution is to somehow get the force up to authorized strength, much less expanded beyond authorized strength," he said.

As public safety remains a concern, residents like Haney are calling for increased accountability.

"I think that maybe starting off with just handing out more citations," she said.

The lack of citations — which included six for curfew violations, four for loitering, and none for noise offenses over the four-year period — has raised questions about the effectiveness of enforcement measures in one of Milwaukee's busiest nightlife areas.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error