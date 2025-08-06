Search underway in Norway for missing Wisconsin journalist

A search is underway in Norway for a missing American journalist from Wisconsin. Alec Luhn, an experienced hiker who has completed numerous solo trips, was reported missing after failing to return home.
Luhn’s wife reported him missing Monday after he didn’t board his scheduled flight back to the United States, according to CNN.
She last spoke with him Thursday before he departed for a hike in southwest Norway.
The Norwegian Red Cross said on X that search efforts are underway in the region where Luhn was last known to be hiking.
Røde Kors @Hjelpekorps har avsluttet søk etter savnet person rundt Folgefonna. Ingen funn så langt. Høy vannføring har skapt store utfordringer. I morgen vil et stort mannskap fortsette søket i samarbeid med politiet og flere klatregrupper. pic.twitter.com/JilzTYOHy1— Norges Røde Kors (@rodekorsnorge) August 5, 2025
