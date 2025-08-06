A search is underway in Norway for a missing American journalist from Wisconsin. Alec Luhn, an experienced hiker who has completed numerous solo trips, was reported missing after failing to return home.

Luhn’s wife reported him missing Monday after he didn’t board his scheduled flight back to the United States, according to CNN.

Watch: Search underway in Norway for missing Wisconsin journalist

Search underway in Norway for missing Wisconsin journalist

She last spoke with him Thursday before he departed for a hike in southwest Norway.

The Norwegian Red Cross said on X that search efforts are underway in the region where Luhn was last known to be hiking.

Røde Kors @Hjelpekorps har avsluttet søk etter savnet person rundt Folgefonna. Ingen funn så langt. Høy vannføring har skapt store utfordringer. I morgen vil et stort mannskap fortsette søket i samarbeid med politiet og flere klatregrupper. pic.twitter.com/JilzTYOHy1 — Norges Røde Kors (@rodekorsnorge) August 5, 2025

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error