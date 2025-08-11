Car owners focused on clean up after historic flood hits southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Drivers across southeast Wisconsin have been trying to clean and dry their cars following historic flooding.

Andrew Wiech lives on that same street. After he and his family rushed out of the rising waters at the Wisconsin State Fair, they were happy to be home. Wiech said the street seemed to be draining well before they went to bed, but the water built up on the street changed overnight.

"Left our cars on the street and woke up to finding out Delaware turned into a river," Wiech said.

TMJ4 Andrew Wiech is drying out his car after this weekend's flash flood event. His wife's car was also impacted by flood water. Wiech says after rushing out of the Wisconsin State Fair they were happy to make it home. At the time, Wiech said their street seemed to be draining well, but then they woke up to hear it flooded overnight.

Wiech found that his car and his wife's car had a couple of inches of water inside. A generous neighbor saw him struggling to clean up the next morning after the water receded and loaned their Shop-Vac.

Flood water can quickly damage a vehicle. Monday morning, one driver in Oak Creek drove around a barricade at 27th Street and 8 Mile Road and into high water. The car stalled, prompting firefighters, police and a tow truck to respond.

A driver went around a barricade and stalled.

TMJ4 A car stalled near 27th Street and 8 Mile Road in Oak Creek after the driver went around a barricade and entered the flood water, the Oak Creek Fire Department says.

"You want to try to get the car as dry as possible within 24 hours before growth of mildew starts," Mazen Muna explained.

Muna owns Metro Car Wash and Detailing Centre in Milwaukee. He says that their team is busy with customers whose cars were impacted by the flash flood.

"There are cars that have had enough water in them where it's ruined things that are electrical," Muna stated.

TMJ4 Mazen Muna, owner of Metro Car Wash and Detailing Centre in Milwaukee, says customers have been calling constantly to get their cars cleaned and dried after the weekend flood. Muna advises car owners get the water as soon as possible to deter mildew and mold from growing.

If you have to DIY the cleanup, Muna advises getting a majority of the water out, then drying quickly.

"Run the heat on full blast along with the AC. The heat pulls some moisture out of the fabric in the carpeting and the AC pulls it from the air," Muna explained.

AAA advises car owners to contact their insurance company immediately to determine coverage before getting any repairs, and to photograph any visible damage.

Any vehicle with flood damage should be inspected before being driven again.

From computer systems to the transmission, there are several parts that can make the vehicle unfit to drive if they are impacted by water.

