State of Emergency declared in Milwaukee County

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has declared a state of emergency throughout Milwaukee County following overwhelming rainfall and widespread flooding.

Torrential rainfall exceeding 10 inches, with an additional two inches forecasted, has overwhelmed local drainage systems. Widespread flooding and extensive damage to homes, businesses, roadways, and parks have posed an imminent threat to public safety.

Increased lightning strikes have also caused structural damage to homes and businesses, necessitating immediate emergency response and recovery efforts. The proclamation of an emergency empowers emergency management personnel to deploy additional resources, activate state and federal partners to assist with our efforts on the ground, and help people as swiftly as possible.

Watch: Wauwatosa Mayor provides update on historic flooding

Wauwatosa Mayor provides update on flooding in area

“Flooding is still an active emergency situation across Milwaukee County, and we are expecting more rain today and into this evening. Our top priority is the life and safety of Milwaukee County residents,” Crowley said. “I strongly urge our residents to stay cautious, stay informed, and refrain from traveling. Check in on your neighbors and loved ones, especially older adults, and seek out emergency assistance if needed. I am thankful to our first responders, law enforcement partners, social services workers, and neighbors who are lending a helping hand during a challenging time. We will get through this together, Milwaukee.”

Anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911.

To report property damage, such as flooded basements, collapsed walls, or lightning-related incidents within Milwaukee County, call 211. An Emergency Operations Center has also been established to coordinate response efforts throughout tonight and into the remainder of this weather emergency.

Take steps to keep yourself safe and informed:

Do not walk into the floodwater. Floodwater may be contaminated with sewage, have contact with live electrical wires, contain hidden debris, or have a strong current.

Refrain from driving, unless in the case of an emergency. If you need to drive, do not drive on flooded streets.

If you clean up debris, wear boots and gloves and thoroughly wash your hands after.

If your residence is without power, disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges, keep freezers and refrigerators closed to keep food safe, and make alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.

To reduce the risk of wastewater backing up into the basements of homes and businesses, limit water usage by holding off on washing dishes and laundry and taking shorter showers.

To report flooding, downed trees, or other public damage from the storm in the City of Milwaukee visit milwaukee.gov/Click4Action [milwaukee.gov].

Connect with your municipality [county.milwaukee.gov] for additional mitigation efforts and resources.

More information on how to stay safe at this time is available at wem.wi.gov [wem.wi.gov].

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip