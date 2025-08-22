SHEBOYGAN — Aurora Health Care will convert the inpatient behavioral health floor at Sheboygan Aurora Medical Center into additional medical surgical beds, TMJ4 News has confirmed.

Outpatient behavioral health services will continue locally. The change is set to begin Sept. 19.

Demand for medical surgical beds is high in Sheboygan County, with occupancy near capacity. At the same time, behavioral health inpatient numbers have dropped 67 percent, while outpatient behavioral health care has increased.

Aurora Health Care released a statement that says:

“We remain committed to supporting the comprehensive behavioral health needs of the Sheboygan community. Outpatient services for adolescents and adults facing mental health and substance use challenges will continue to be offered locally including:

• Our partial hospitalization program,

• Intensive outpatient programs,

• Outpatient behavioral health services,

• And virtual behavioral health options.

These services and programs allow individuals to receive care without an overnight stay.

Our plan to create additional medical surgical beds reflects our ongoing commitment to aligning resources with community needs and ensuring access to the right care, in the right setting, at the right time.”

Former patient calls the loss of Sheboygan's inpatient mental health beds 'devastating for us'

Kayla Guelig is a wife and mother to two young children. She expressed deep concern about the changes because she has received care from the inpatient behavioral health team.

Guelig opened up about her struggle with depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation to draw attention to the need for resources.

"We are letting our community down,” Guelig stated.

She says her experience with the inpatient behavioral health team at Aurora in Sheboygan saved her life.

"They were able to help me get on the right medication which was life-changing. I cannot thank their in-patient enough for helping me get through everything,” Guelig said. "I know people who needed inpatient and who have used the inpatient and it's important. The community needs to know that this is going to be devastating for us.”

Inpatient behavioral health services at the Sheboygan location will transition to the Aurora Psychiatric Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Guelig believes that losing those inpatient resources in Sheboygan will put people in a difficult position to seek care.

"If I were to have another episode, I would have to go an hour away, which means my husband wouldn't be able to visit me because we have two young kids,” Guelig explained.

Aurora Health Care's statement did not address the change's impact on staffing.

