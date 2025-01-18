'He loved it'; Mr. Baseball was known to share his love for fishing and boating

MILWAUKEE — It was no secret that Bob Uecker kept busy.

He was typically found in the booth for Brewers games or raising money for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

He was also known to spend a lot of time on his boat.

"He loved it. It was his passion,” Vice President for SkipperBuds, Todd Riepe said.

TMJ4

Riepe said Ueck was much more than just a customer.

"We'll never forget Bob and we'll miss him very much,” Riepe said.

Riepe said Mr. Baseball turned into a close friend of his over the years.

"If I could do anything to make Bob happy, then I won. I'm just very fortunate that I got to be part of his life,” Riepe explained.

A freighter hit Ueck’s boat that was docked at the marina back in 2008. The damage was extensive, and he needed the boat for a charity fishing tournament the next day. SkipperBuds stepped up and let Uecker borrow a boat.

"We took care of everything for him, and he took care of everything for us. He did advertise for us and plenty of mentions,” Riepe said.

He will always be remembered for the way he treated the employees in the 40 years he docked his boat at the marina.

"He was so kind to everyone around there. I talked to everybody down there afterward and they really mourn his loss. Because they miss him as a friend. He was very very kind to them,’ Riepe explained.

Uecker’s kindness knew no bounds.

"It's just crazy how everybody is just really going to feel the loss of losing Bob,” Beth Raduenz said.

Raduenz was a flight attendant for Midwest Express. She used to fly with the Brewers and that’s when she met you, Uecker.

Beth Raduenz

"One day we must have been talking about how we'd never been out on Lake Michigan fishing,” Raduenz said.

Beth Raduenz

“He said you girls be there Sunday morning and let's go,” she explained.

Raduenz will cherish that memory forever.

Beth Raduenz

"I am so grateful that we got pictures and got to partake in that day. I would have never done it otherwise. And to say we did it with him on his boat,” Raduenz said.

