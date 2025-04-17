The Milwaukee Admirals to honor Bob Uecker at season finale on Friday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals will honor legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker at their season finale on Friday at the UWM Panther Arena.

The team will wear plaid jerseys, popularized by Uecker in the team’s advertising campaign in the 1990s. The jerseys will be auctioned off via silent auction, with proceeds benefiting four charities that Uecker supported.

Milwaukee Admirals

Uecker joined former team owner Lloyd Pettit in a series of TV commercials in the mid-1990s called The Adventures of Lloyd & Bob, which are considered some of the most popular ads in Milwaukee history.

In one of those spots from 1994, titled “Designer Uke,” Uecker is imagined as the designer of the team’s new uniforms, which were brown and yellow plaid, similar to the sport coat he wore.

The uniforms, created originally for comedic effect, were actually produced by the Admirals and worn in two games during the 2005-06 season, according to a release.

Admirals and Uecker fans can also purchase plaid merchandise at the team store and online. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the same charities.

Watch: Admirals president reflects on Uecker's Admirals ad campaign

To register for the silent auction, text ADMIRALS to 76278.

Friday’s game is set to start at 7 p.m. at the UWM Panther Arena, located at 400 W. Kilbourn Ave. Tickets start at $28 each.

The charities that will receive donations include Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, Wounded Warrior Project, ALS Association – Wisconsin Chapter, Froedtert Hospital, and the Medical College of Wisconsin Clinical Cancer Research Center.

