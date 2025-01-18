Son of Merle Harmon remembers his dad's broadcast partner Bob Uecker

MILWAUKEE — For some people, Bob Uecker wasn’t just a legendary and iconic broadcaster but a family friend.

"That other voice in the booth became a friend of the family," Keith Harmon said about Uecker.

Keith has considered Uecker a family friend since he was 16 years old. He’s the son of Uecker’s longtime broadcast partner Merle Harmon.

"I’ve known Bob all those years, and the thing that never changed about him is that he’s the funniest person I’ve ever met in my whole life. Always was and always has been," Keith Harmon said.

Keith often remembers listening to both Uecker and his dad on the radio. But while that memory is one many people share, Keith’s experiences were unique.

"I was in a very bad car accident, and my dad and Bob were on the West Coast," Keith said. "Being in the hospital and Bob telling me over the radio it’s going to be OK. And it was OK, obviously. But Bob’s and my dad’s concerns are something I will always remember."

Keith said he’ll remember Uecker’s sense of humor, his authentic care for others, and, of course, his legendary voice.

"If I have four hours to drive up north, three hours of that better be spent listening to Bob Uecker, and I don’t think I’m the only person who felt that way," he said.

Now, as he looks back at photos, Keith remembers the bond between his family and the Uecker family.

"My girls still refer to him as Uncle Bob," Keith said.

Keepsakes like photos, autographs, and behind-the-scenes moments serve as a reminder of the professional and personal legacy left behind by Uecker.

"He’s just part of Milwaukee. The pride we all took in Bob Uecker," Keith said.

Uecker passed away at the age of 90.

Merle Harmon passed away in 2009 at the age of 82.

