'A true Milwaukee icon': Reaction pours in to death of Brewers legend Bob Uecker

Milwaukee Brewers and broadcasting legend Bob Uecker passed away Thursday at the age of 90, the Brewers announced.

“Today, we take on the heaviest of burdens. Today, we say goodbye to our beloved friend, Bob Uecker," a statement from the Brewers said.

As news of Uecker's death began to circulate, reactions came in from many public figures who cared for the man known as "Mr. Baseball."

Governor Tony Evers:

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of one of Wisconsin’s own, Mr. Baseball himself, the great Bob Uecker," Gov. Evers said in a statement.

"For more than 50 years, Bob brought the magic of the ballpark to life for so many, and I am sure I speak for Brewers fans everywhere when I say we gladly would have had him for 50 more.“

"He wasn’t just a comedian and a great announcer—Bob was a man of character and integrity. Throughout his career, he made countless contributions to the history and culture of Major League Baseball, and he was active in giving back to our communities and our state. Boy, we’re going to miss him."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson:

"His laugh-out-loud self-deprecation brought enjoyment for fans of baseball, TV sitcoms, and national talk shows. He loved baseball, the Brewers and Milwaukee, and it’s hard to imagine the coming season without him," Mayor Johnson said on Facebook.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley:

"For many, myself included, Bob has felt like an old friend...His legacy will echo forever in the heart of the Milwaukee community," Crowley said on Facebook.

Mike Greenberg, ESPN host:

"In my lifetime, there was never anyone in sports like Bob Uecker," ESPN host Mike Greenberg said on X.

In my lifetime, there was never anyone in sports like Bob Uecker. Funny as any comedian, insightful as any analyst, good natured as any gentleman. The world is a little less happy a place today. Rest in peace Bob, thanks for making baseball as much fun as anyone who ever lived. pic.twitter.com/N1Qu41PNSq — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 16, 2025

