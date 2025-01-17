Remembering Mr. Baseball: A fabric of Wisconsin forever threaded in Milwaukee Brewers history

MILWAUKEE — For decades, Bob Uecker has been one of the most beloved soundtracks of summer.

Born and raised in Milwaukee, Uecker got his first break in baseball with the hometown Braves in 1962. However, not as a broadcaster, but as a player.

We are heartbroken to announce that Brewers icon & Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Uecker passed away today at the age of 90 pic.twitter.com/EJRBC8Cjj4 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 16, 2025

He spent five years in the major leagues across four different teams reaching a pinnacle in 1964 with the St. Louis Cardinals as a World Series Champion.

Uecker retired with the Atlanta Braves in 1967.

He returned to Milwaukee five years later in 1971 to become the voice of the Brewers, which is a role he held for 54 seasons. That is the fourth-longest tenure of any broadcaster with one team in the history of Major League Baseball.

However, his impact stretched much farther than in his hometown of Milwaukee. In fact, that’s not even where he earned the beloved nickname ‘Mr. Baseball.'

Johnny Carson gifted Uecker that nickname through one of his many appearances on "The Tonight Show."

Bob Uecker's appearance on Johnny Carson were always must see TV.



Here he is on The Tonight Show, going over photos of his career, including the famous Bob Gibson photo. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gMkX5qFddL — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 16, 2025

Uecker was a regular on "The Tonight Show" making more than a hundred appearances, which eventually snowballed into a television acting career.

Outside of his work with the Brewers, Mr. Baseball was known for his starring role in the ABC sitcom Mr. Belvedere, which aired 122 episodes.

Watch: Remembering Mr. Baseball: A Fabric of Wisconsin

Remembering Brewers legend Bob Uecker

According to IMDb, Uecker is credited in 18 different series and movies which includes his role as Harry Doyle in Major League shot at County Stadium.

He also hosted two syndicated television shows, Bob Uecker’s Wacky World of Sports and Bob Uecker’s War of the Stars.

Uecker was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2003 after earning the prestigious Ford C. Frick Award, which is presented annually to a broadcaster for major contributions to the game.

Mr. Baseball passed away Thursday morning at the age of 90.

While summers will never feel the same going forward without the voice of Bob Uecker humming on the radio, Mr. Baseball will forever be a fabric of Wisconsin threaded in Milwaukee Brewers history.

