HOME RUN TRIBUTE: Fans honor late Bob Uecker by catching 'Major League' on the big screen

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Fans of the beloved baseball film Major League gathered to honor the late Bob Uecker, who played the iconic fictional play-by-play announcer Harry Doyle in the movie.

The atmosphere at the Marcus Majestic was filled with nostalgia as fans paid tribute to Uecker, reflecting on his remarkable impact on the sport and the entertainment industry.

Lauren Genthe expressed her appreciation for the tribute, saying, “I love his role, and it’s a great way to memorialize Bob and fully remember everything he brought to the sport.”

On the day Uecker was laid to rest, Marcus Theatres brought Major League back to the big screen, inviting longtime fans and newcomers alike to celebrate his legacy.

Scott Rondeau, who has watched the film since its release in 1989, shared his admiration for Uecker’s humor.

Fans honor late Bob Uecker by catching 'Major League' on the big screen

“He was so quick with humor. It must’ve been a joy to make that movie. People must’ve been cracking up. Bob had it. He brought happiness and joy to everybody on and off the screen,” Rondeau said.

For younger fans like Jonathan Zalewski, this screening was an opportunity to experience a classic for the first time.

“I like old films and I like the humor in them, so I’m looking forward to seeing some of the old humor,” he said, catching the flick with his mom, Kari, who emphasized Uecker's significance, saying, “Nowadays, people come and go so quickly. He was a staple for Milwaukee, certainly.”

From seasoned fans to newcomers, the tribute underscored Uecker’s lasting impact as both a sports commentator and a cinematic icon.

Ryan Dreyer put it poignantly, saying, “We love you, Ueck. We miss you, and we’ll see you soon.”

If you were unable to attend the special screening, Major League will continue to show at select Wisconsin theaters through Jan. 30, with a portion of ticket proceeds going to the Brewers Community Foundation. However, Marcus will continue to run the film if people keep coming.

Ticket prices are $5.40 in honor of Uecker's 54 seasons behind the mic.

Learn More: https://www.marcustheatres.com/movies/major-league-1?fbclid=IwY2xjawIBPP9leHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHRcdYLSudyWFP-Zpo0-zY7pNWERtdGaeh4AEm5IVZzQCpudxF2TO0ii2jQ_aem_3LcsPFPf3zTnJQamHVZGBw

