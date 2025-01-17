‘He was like a second dad to me’: Former Mr. Belvedere actress recalls Uecker as her TV father

MILWAUKEE — Bob Uecker was not only Mr. Baseball, but he also had a successful acting career, including his role in the popular TV sitcom Mr. Belvedere.

Uecker spent several years playing the part of George Owens. Tracy Wells, now Tracy Tofte, played his TV daughter, Heather. But what hasn’t changed is her love and appreciation for Bob Uecker.

Submitted

The ‘80s hit show made viewers fall even more in love with Uecker. Tracy says it was “amazing” to work with him as a child. She played his TV daughter from the age of 12 until she turned 18.

“He was like a second dad to me,” Tracy said. “I lost my mom when I was 15 years old, I started the show when I was 12, and he and Judy, his wife, really took me in. They were like a parental figure for me for most of my life.”

Submitted

Even after the show ended in 1990, Tracy remained close to the Uecker family, visiting them in Wisconsin on his boat and sharing time in Los Angeles when he went there to call Brewers games. She said they always tried to get together.

With his health failing, Tracy was lucky enough to see Bob just three weeks ago at his home in Menomonee Falls. It was an emotional visit.

Submitted

“When I first walked into their home and saw him, I just remembered thinking, ‘Get a hold of your emotions,’ because the sight of him made me want to burst into tears. But once he started talking, it was just Bob talking to Tracy, and we just sat at the kitchen table for a few hours.”

Watch: Tracy Tofte remembers Uecker as her TV father

‘He was like a second dad to me’: Tracy Tofte remembers Uecker as her TV father

Tracy learned of Bob’s passing from a text message early this morning. As she works through the shock and heartbreak of Mr. Baseball’s passing, she is thankful for that one final visit.

“I remember I could hear his voice saying, ‘I love you, darling,’ and giving me a big hug,” Tracy said. “He would call me Darling Trace and kitten. He had so much pride about baseball in Milwaukee. Just when you walk through his house, you could see how the memories mattered to him. And I’m just very honored and blessed to have known him. I feel like everybody should try to be like Bob—make everybody feel special.”

TMJ4 News

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip