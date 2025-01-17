'We're going to miss him dearly': Fans reflect on the life of Bob Uecker

MILWAUKEE — The sound of a bat connecting with a baseball is music to the ears of many, including Marcos Ramos-Garcia, the owner of Heavy Hitters Athletic Facility in Walker's Point.

A place where baseball thrives, Heavy Hitters serves as a refuge for those who eat, sleep, and breathe the game.

Uecker will be deeply missed by fans and baseball fanatics like Ramos-Garcia, who reflected on the broadcaster’s profound impact on the community.

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/milwaukee-brewers-broadcasting-legend-bob-uecker-dies-at-age-90

"You could tell he dedicated his life to baseball because he loved it. It was his passion. It was what he loved to wake up and do every day," Ramos-Garcia said.

Mike Beiermeister Marcos Ramos-Garcia

Growing up in Milwaukee, Ramos-Garcia felt a personal connection to Uecker, despite never meeting him in person.

Like many others, he experienced Uecker's warmth through the radio waves and even on the big screen.

"He was for the average Milwaukeean who went to work every day, had a family, and just had that one passion, that one getaway from daily struggles in life, which was baseball," Ramos-Garcia said.

Ramos-Garcia also admired Uecker's unique ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

"He was definitely one of those individuals that you could tell was welcoming of all people from all walks of life in this melting pot here of Milwaukee," he remarked.

Tributes to Uecker’s legacy continue in local establishments. At Drink Wisconsinbly in the Deer District, fans are honoring "Mr. Baseball" with the best seat in the house.

Uecker knew Andrew Braun by name when he was kid back when his dad worked at County Stadium.

"Uecker was not just a presence but he was sort of the voice of summer, and really, we're going to miss him—not just in the summertime but every day," said Braun.

Mike Beiermeister Andrew Braun

Uecker’s larger-than-life presence permeated every part of Milwaukee, inspiring countless fans.

Terry Shelton, a lifelong Brewers enthusiast, expressed how Uecker elevated the experience of listening to baseball on the radio.

"He made the game exciting. It’s really hard to listen to it on the radio normally, but with him, it wasn’t. He made you feel like you were there," Shelton said. "In baseball, he was everything."

Mike Beiermeister Terry Shelton

As Milwaukee remembers Uecker, he'll remain a beloved figure synonymous with the city's identity.

"When you say, 'I'm from Milwaukee,' people think of Mr. Baseball. That's what everybody felt. That’s what he did for the city of Milwaukee," Shelton added.

Mike Beiermeister Felix Santiago and Marcos Ramos-Garcia

Ramos-Garcia finds it inspiring that Uecker dedicated his life to the sport as both a player and a broadcaster.

"It's definitely refreshing and inspiring to see something that you know, dedicated their lives...he was through and through definitely a die-hard baseball fan," he said.

As fans continue to embrace the game, Bob Uecker’s spirit and legacy will always be felt within Milwaukee and beyond.

"It's not just Milwaukee but all baseball fans who will really miss him. I feel like he's the last of his kind, and we're going to miss him dearly," said Braun.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip