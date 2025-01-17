How Bob Uecker found a 45-year friendship at this Menomonee Falls Chinese restaurant

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Bob Uecker had one place he went for his favorite Chinese food: Harvey Moy's Chinese and American Cuisine.

It was Uecker's go-to spot for more than 45 years.

Owner Harvey Moy says Uecker may have started as a customer, but their relationship grew into a close friendship.

“It was over 45 years ago. I said, ‘Hi, how can I help you?’ He said, ‘I like the duck dish, but I like it sweet and sour,’” Moy reminisced. “While he was looking at the menu, I still didn’t know [who he was] because he had a baseball cap on.”

Watch: Uecker visited this Menomonee Falls restaurant for 45 years

Moy described a touching moment that showed just how close their friendship had become.

“After he came home from the hospital, three days later he showed up here,” Moy said. “I felt great. I felt honored. He didn’t want to go [anywhere]. He said, ‘I want to go see Harvey.’”

Moy and his son share some of Uecker’s favorite dishes, including the dish named after "Mr. Baseball" — the Ala Bob Uecker Lychee Duck.

