'We may never take it down': How a Country Club in Menomonee Falls is remembering Bob Uecker

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Longtime Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker is being remembered by many in the Milwaukee-area community, including in Menomonee Falls, where he owned a home.

The North Hills Country Club was not just where Uecker was a member; it was also his backyard.

TMJ4 Joe Coan and Eddie Terasa stand in front of Bob Uecker's locker at the North Hills Country Club. It was where Bob was a member and it was the course he lived on.

"That's Mr. Uecker's locker," said Eddie Terasa, the Golf Pro Emeritus at the North Hills Country Club.

TMJ4 Bob Uecker's locker at the North Hills Country Club.

Before Eddie retired, he knew Bob for three decades from his time at the club. So did General Manager Joe Coan. They said that even though the club was closed, the Uecker family threw Bob a surprise 90th birthday party there on January 26, 2024.

Photo Provided Bob Uecker being surprised on his 90th birthday at the North Hills Country Club. (Jan. 26, 2024)

"So we kind of scrambled and reorganized," said Joe about putting together Bob’s birthday. "Robin Yount was here, one of the past owners, the current owner, a lot of East and West Coast friends, and all his family."

Photo provided Bob Uecker talking to the crowd on his 90th birthday.

Eddie says that when Bob was regularly golfing, which was about 10 years ago, they could almost set their watch to when he would show up.

“It seemed like, as soon as the game was over, he was in our parking lot. It was like, 'Mr. Uecker, how did you get here so quick?' 'Oh, I know the shortcuts.' Those were some of the memories,” said Eddie.

Eddie says that when his daughter was getting married, Bob made sure to announce it on the broadcast. He says Bob was just a down-to-earth guy.

Photo provided Bob Uecker on his 90th birthday.

"When I was out practicing, I could see him out in his backyard mowing his lawn," said Eddie.

TMJ4 General Manager Joe Coan of the North Hills Country Club

"People knew Bob Uecker and loved him. It will be hard to take his locker away. I think if a member dies and has been a long-time member of the club, especially someone like Bob Uecker, we may never take that plaque down. I think the members will appreciate that," said Joe.

The club was hoping Bob would have been able to celebrate his 91st birthday here, which would have been next Sunday, January 26.

