MILWAUKEE — A legend. An icon. And, of course, Mr. Baseball.

Those are just a few names Bob Uecker was called during his accomplished lifetime. The Brewers announced Thursday that the long-time announcer passed away.

At Steny's Tavern and Grill on 2nd and National, Brewers fans mourned the loss of the broadcaster whose career spanned over 50 years. The bar shares a close relationship with all Wisconsin sports teams, being one of the many bars in Milwaukee that shuttle customers to games.

TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones spoke to people at the bar who shared their memories.

"Baseball is a big part of my life, and a part of a lot of people's lives, and so was Bob Uecker, because he was Mr. Baseball," said Laura Jean Gwiazdowski, the general manager of Steny's.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Gwiazdowski has been a fan of the Brewers since 1970 and has been hearing his voice call games since the very beginning. She was blessed with some of his most iconic moments.

"Obviously, his 'Get up, get out of here, gone' call," Gwiazdowski said about her favorite calls from Uecker. "The 'just a bit outside' from Major League."

Uecker called Brewers games for over half a century. His voice bridged generations and was the introduction to baseball for many fans.

Watch: Steny's remembers legendary announcer Bob Uecker

"I remember as a child growing up, I would listen to him on the radio with my grandpa, so he's Mr. Baseball," said Natalie Duvall, a manager at Steny's. "He was such an influence on why people actually started listening to and watching baseball, too."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Lifelong Brewers fan Patrick Sniatynski grew up listening to the legendary calls and making fond memories with his family.

"We’d go to Brewers games growing up, and usually to beat traffic, we’d try to leave in the seventh or eighth inning," Sniatynski said. "We’d always throw the radio on, so getting in the car on the drive home and hearing that 'Get up, get up, get out of here, gone' call — that’s always going to stick in your mind."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Sniatynski thinks the Brewers will do something special to memorialize Uecker.

"There’ll be a spot in the broadcast booth that’ll be empty for the rest of history, I would imagine," Sniatynski said.

