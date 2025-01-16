Listen to Bob Uecker's final radio call as a broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers and broadcasting legend Bob Uecker passed away Thursday at the age of 90, the Brewers announced.

“Today, we take on the heaviest of burdens. Today, we say goodbye to our beloved friend, Bob Uecker," a statement from the Brewers said.

Watch: Bob Uecker: 1934-2025:

Uecker's final game in the booth was for the winner-take-all Game 3 of the Wild Card series between the Brewers and the New York Mets on October 3, 2024.

The Brewers took a 2-0 lead into the top of the 9th inning in that game, but the Mets rattled off 4 runs in their final frame, and the Brewers were unable to answer, ending their season.



While we wish it ended on a better note, we still wanted to share Mr. Baseball's final call one more time - a pro's pro until the very end, even in a loss.

Listen to Uecker's final call, courtesy of 620 WTMJ:

