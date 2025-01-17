Skip Griparis remembers Bob Uecker, reflects on acting alongside Brewers legend in 'Major League'

MILWAUKEE — Bob Uecker had many partners in the radio booth over the years, but his partner in Major League—Monte—was Skip Griparis.

Griparis appeared in Major League and Major League II, both released more than 30 years ago. However, the sports comedy film continues to be widely discussed today.

Griparis shared a heartfelt message on Facebook, paying tribute to the Brewers legend and his Major League partner.

“I was in shock. I knew he was getting up there. I had hoped to see him one more time, but I just didn’t get around to it,” Griparis said. “He was obviously an icon, and I was just lucky to be a part of a couple of really great movies. I played the opposite of what Bob’s character, Harry Doyle, was, so that seemed to work.”

The movie was a box-office hit, grossing $75 million and leading to two sequels: Major League II and Major League: Back to the Minors. While the sequels didn’t perform as well as the original, the films remain beloved by many.

The characters were inspired by real-life broadcast teams from the Midwest, featuring a loud, energetic play-by-play announcer and a color commentator with little to contribute.

Watch: Skip Griparis remembers Bob Uecker, reflects on their time in 'Major League'

Skip Griparis remembers Bob Uecker, reflects on their time in 'Major League'

Griparis said director and writer David S. Ward saw the comedic potential in this dynamic.

“Bob did his job, and I played the foil. I played the straight man, somebody for him to bounce off of. I’ve got an acting degree, so I knew what to do to make us all look good,” Griparis explained. “Don’t compete with him. Just be the opposite, and I think the chemistry is something people really related to.”

Griparis described his time working alongside Uecker in the sports comedy, praising his professionalism and kindness.

"How professional he was, how funny he was, how creative, how kind to me. He was just great. It was an honor; it was exciting to be working with him," Griparis reminisced.

Paramount Pictures

Mr. Baseball was also known for his starring role in the ABC sitcom Mr. Belvedere, which aired 122 episodes.

Uecker spent several years playing the part of George Owens. Tracy Wells, now Tracy Tofte, played his TV daughter, Heather.

Submitted

TMJ4 spoke with Tofte on Thursday, where she shared how Uecker was like a second dad to her after she lost her mom at 15 and how he and his wife took her under their wing.

Submitted

You can read that story here.

Griparis also appeared on WTMJ's What's on Tap with Sandy Maxx. To listen, click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip