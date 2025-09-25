PozCast is a podcast from TMJ4 News and Positively Milwaukee, hosted by Shannon Sims.

PozCast focuses on everyday individuals creating opportunity, overcoming adversity and improving lives. They're not seeking the spotlight. They're seeking change that's Positively Milwaukee.

Episode 21: Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson's vision for My Path

Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson brings two decades of disability services experience to her new role as CEO of My Path Companies, celebrating 40 years of service. In the latest Positively Milwaukee PozCast with Shannon Sims, Wilson shared her inspiring leadership journey and vision for the future.

My Path serves approximately 2,000 individuals with significant disabilities and mental health challenges across multiple states through specialized education, residential care, and community support services.

"We don't believe that people have disabilities," Wilson explained. "We believe that there's some level of ability in everyone.”

Wilson's path to leadership began early. Her HBCU education at Benedict College and Clark Atlanta University built confidence to compete "with the very best." After 20 years with organizations like Goodwill, she joined My Path's board before becoming CEO.

Her book "You Can Lead" encourages others to recognize their leadership potential, inspired by young people who told her they'd never seen leaders who looked like them.

Learn more about the services MyPath provides here.

Listen to our candid conversation in the video player below:

PozCast #21: Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson's vision for My Path

You can also stream the PozCast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

