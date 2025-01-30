PozCast is a podcast from TMJ4 News and Positively Milwaukee, hosted by Shannon Sims.

PozCast focuses on everyday individuals creating opportunity, overcoming adversity and improving lives. They're not seeking the spotlight. They're seeking change that's Positively Milwaukee.

Episode 9: Hope Street Ministries is all about bringing hope and support to people looking to get back on their feet. Led by a group of passionate women and volunteers, they're like a nurturing greenhouse for the community right at 26th and Capitol.

In this episode of the Positively Milwaukee podcast, host Shannon Sims engages in a conversation with CEO Ashley Thomas to explore the organization's strategies for fostering growth and success at Hope Street.

Listen to our candid conversation in the video player below:

PozCast episode 9: Ashley Thomas, CEO of Hope Street Ministries

You can also stream the PozCast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

