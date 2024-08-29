PozCast episode 1: Advocate, author, and survivor Nancy Yarbrough

PozCast is a new podcast from TMJ4 News and Positively Milwaukee, hosted by Shannon Sims.
PozCast focuses on everyday individuals creating opportunity, overcoming adversity and improving lives. They're not seeking the spotlight. They're seeking change that's Positively Milwaukee.
Nancy Yarbrough is an advocate, author, and survivor of human trafficking. Her childhood was like that of any normal kid growing up with two loving parents, but an unfulfilled core longing led her on a journey that would change her life—though not her spirit.
After years of rehabilitation and healing, she founded Fresh Start Learning in 2010, "where new beginnings happen." The nonprofit started as a way to address gaps in support for other survivors.
I have known of Yarbrough's work for the last decade. She is as real as they come.
Listen to our candid conversation in the video player below:
You can also stream the PozCast on Spotify.
