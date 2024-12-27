PozCast is a new podcast from TMJ4 News and Positively Milwaukee, hosted by Shannon Sims.

PozCast focuses on everyday individuals creating opportunity, overcoming adversity and improving lives. They're not seeking the spotlight. They're seeking change that's Positively Milwaukee.

Episode 6: Feeding the needs of those that are food insecure wasn't the career path Rochelle Gamauf thought she would be on 5 years ago.

Friends with Food started with a pot of spaghetti and a warm heart ready to serve. It has grown from an act of kindness during the pandemic to a food pantry that serves hundreds of families and seniors a month.

In the 6th episode of the Positively Milwaukee Pozcast, Gamauf shares why her food pantry model is much different than the traditional food pantry we may be accustomed to knowing. I also learned how her work is expanding from Waukesha to Milwaukee.

Listen to our candid conversation in the video player below:

PozCast episode 6: Rochelle Gamauf, Founder and Executive Director of Friends with Food

You can also stream the PozCast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

