PozCast episode 5: Natalie Anderson, Founder and Executive Director of Fostering Community

PozCast is a new podcast from TMJ4 News and Positively Milwaukee, hosted by Shannon Sims.

PozCast focuses on everyday individuals creating opportunity, overcoming adversity and improving lives. They're not seeking the spotlight. They're seeking change that's Positively Milwaukee.

Episode 5: Be the Village is the vision that Natalie Anderson aimed to bring to life when she established Fostering Community two years ago. This nonprofit organization provides support for foster and adoptive families.

Anderson effectively utilizes her connections and resources to create enjoyable activities that foster a sense of community among children and parents.

In its short existence, Fostering Community has already attracted the attention of Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife, Mariah, who is eager to support the mission.

Discover more about the needs and how you can contribute in this episode of the Positively Milwaukee PozCast.

Listen to our candid conversation in the video player below:

PozCast episode 5: Natalie Anderson, founder of Fostering Community

You can also stream the PozCast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to previous episodes of PozCast:

Episode 1: Advocate, author, and survivor Nancy Yarbrough

Episode 2: Ed Zamora and Johnny Wade, Pride Rides Wisconsin

Episode 3: Katina Shaw, Milwaukee Brewers VP of Community Relations

Episode 4: Dionne Grayson, children's book author

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error